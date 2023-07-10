23 unusual facts about the 2023 Twelfth and the Orange Order

1. The Orange Order, established in 1795 by Dan Winter, James Sloan and James Wilson, originated from a confrontation in Co Armagh. The clash occurred between the Protestant Peep o' Day Boys and the Catholic Defenders, resulting in the Battle of the Diamond and the loss of 30 Catholic lives. A gathering then took place at Dan Winter's House near Loughgall, where Protestants aimed to safeguard their belongings. Today, the restored house remains open for visitors to explore.