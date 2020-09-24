24 receive letters over Bobby Storey funeral

The police’s part of the investigation is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks, chief constable Simon Byrne said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill speaks during the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Twenty four individuals have received letters inviting them for police interview over the Bobby Storey funeral, chief constable Simon Byrne said.

The police's part of the investigation is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks, the senior officer added, then it will be up to prosecutors to consider the evidence.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she is among those to receive the letters.

Mr Byrne said: “We are in dialogue with those 24 people and hopefully as the investigation progresses we can update further.”

He said the investigation had to be completed within six months and expected the evidence would be sent to the Public Prosecution Service within the next couple of weeks.

Sinn Fein Assembly member Linda Dillon said she was one of those invited to attend interview but added police had got their approach to the investigation right.

She accused the media and politicians of applying pressure.

“Everything is about Bobby’s funeral.

“The blatant hypocrisy in this room would sicken you.

“The right approach was taken because the PSNI took a balanced approach.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Niall Carson/PA)

An independent officer from outside the force, Mark Webster, is leading the investigation.

Ms O’Neill and other senior Sinn Fein members were among crowds who attended the funeral of Bobby Storey in west Belfast in June despite restrictions on public gatherings.

The scenes at the height of the pandemic sparked calls for the Deputy First Minister to resign.

A row with the DUP over the matter prompted the suspension of joint briefings with Sinn Fein during the health emergency.

Ulster Unionist Doug Beattie told Stormont’s justice committee on Thursday the matter had affected the public health messaging.