25-year-old arrested following car hijacking in Antrim

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a car hijacking in Antrim.

Police observed the white Mini on the Oldstone Road at around 9.40pm on Wednesday.

Damage had been caused to its wheel and front tyres.

The suspect has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of theft, common assault and hijacking.

“Our investigation is underway and we would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking or noticed any unusual activity, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, in the Oldstone Road area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2025 of 09/11/22.”