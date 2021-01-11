£26k raised for Portrush family who lost everything after fire gutted home

'Incredible generosity' of public hailed in wake of Portrush blaze

Emergency: Firefighter at scene of the blaze at Victoria Street in Portrush

A fundraiser for a family who lost everything in a house fire in Portrush on Friday morning has gathered more than £26,000 in donations so far.

The property on Victoria Street in the seaside town was gutted in the blaze.

Four fire appliances attended the scene and one women inside had to be rescued by a neighbour using a ladder.

The owner of the house - known only as Julie - lives with her daughters and wishes to remain anonymous after the traumatic incident.

However, her friends Stephanie Quigley, Paula Rogers and Sophie Irwin set about trying to help by reaching out to the local community.

With more than £26,000 raised for the family as of yesterday evening, the group described the response as "overwhelming" and praised the kindness of those from far and wide.

"My phone hasn't stopped all weekend," explained Stephanie, an independent councillor in the area.

"We have a spreadsheet put together with items because the family have been left with nothing.

Read more Neighbour's quick action saves Portrush woman from burning house

"The spirit of generosity in this area is incredible.

"We put the call out and we have been inundated with the response, not just locally but also further afield.

"As Julie said herself this evening, she moved to the area in 1995 not knowing anyone and was embraced by the local community.

"They have nothing, even basics like clothing and shoes. This fundraiser is just to get the basic needs sorted.

"The family run a small dog walking business and that has been wiped out as well.

"The fund is to look after what they need at the present time and get them back on their feet.

"They have even lost all their Christmas presents.

"Particularly, at this time, the response shows the power of people wanting to look beyond even their own situation to reach out and help."