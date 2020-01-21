£2m award for major Enniskillen Workhouse heritage project

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been awarded more than £2m to undertake a major heritage project at Enniskillen Workhouse.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund, in partnership with South West College, announced the £2,156,300 award yesterday. Work begins this summer and is due for completion in January 2022.

It will create a business development hub and heritage space, and the story of the workhouse will be brought to life in the mixed-use exhibition.

The workhouse opened in 1844 to accommodate 1,000 people who found themselves in financial distress.

The main workhouse was demolished in 1964 and all that remains today is the Grade B2 listed Entrance Block, which is currently "at risk" and in need of urgent repair.

Paul Mullan from the National Lottery Heritage Fund said it was "wonderful" to announce their support.