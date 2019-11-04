30-year-old charged with firearm offences and criminal damage

A 30-year-old man has been charged with with making use of a firearm to resist arrest and criminal damage.

It's after a number of incidents on Maple Drive in Coleraine on Sunday.

He's also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

He is expected to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.