3,000 attend Derry 'Lundy Day' parade

Around 3,000 people attended the annual Shutting of the Gates commemoration in Londonderry, the biggest event in the Apprentice Boys' calendar.

The event, which marks 331 years since 13 Apprentices shut the ancient city's gates on the advancing Jacobite army, was commemorated over 24 hours on Saturday.

It began with the firing of a cannon on the Derry Walls at midnight and culminated in the burning of an effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy, known as 'Lundy the Traitor', in the city centre as dusk fell.

Around 20 bands from Northern Ireland, Scotland and England joined the Apprentice Boys of Derry in a parade that made its way to St Columb's Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving, before the Lundy effigy was set alight near the Diamond.

There was a heavier police presence in the city than in recent years following fears over tensions raised after an incident where Clyde Valley Flute Band wore a 'Soldier F' emblem on their shirts during August's Relief of Derry parade.

The effigy of Lundy is burnt as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry made their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

Graeme Stenhouse, governor of the Apprentice Boys, said it was an "outstanding day".