£3,000 reward in bid to catch culprits who placed blazing car on railway line

A reward has been offered for information to help catch those responsible for causing an near catastrophic incident on the main Belfast to Londonderry train line.

It was only for the fast reactions of Translink driver Stacey Allen that she prevented her Derry-bound train from slamming into a burning vehicle placed on the railway tracks last month near Limavady.

The car was abandoned across the line close to the station at Bellarena – which was opened in 2016 by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as part of the multi-million pound upgrade of the Belfast-Derry route.

Firefighters from Limavady fought the blaze, which took 30 minutes to extinguish.

Police and politicians praised to actions of the driver and the Northern Ireland Fire and rescue service during the incident. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said at the time of the incident: “It is unimaginable to think what could have happened had it not been for the prompt action of the driver and crew.

"I want to express my gratitude to them and to the emergency services.”

Calling for anyone with information to come forward, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said yesterday: “At around 9pm that night, a vehicle was set on fire and placed on the railway tracks, forcing an approaching train travelling to carry out an emergency stop.

“This was a very close call in which death or serious injury could have occurred and it has been extremely traumatic for the driver, their swift actions certainly led to tragedy being narrowly avoided.

“Our investigation into this reckless incident continues and we are making a renewed appeal to any witnesses or anyone who may have information that could assist us with our enquiries,” the senior police officer said.

“I am also grateful to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who are offering a reward of up to £3,000 to anyone providing information directly and anonymously to Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons linked to this incident.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area that night and who saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who may have captured any suspicious person/persons in the area on their dashcam to call us. I would also appeal to anyone out cycling in the Duncrun Road area shortly before 9pm or who has information they believe may assist our investigation to pick up the phone and tell our detectives at Coleraine what you know by calling 101, and quote reference 1945 of 12/04/21."

“Alternatively, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on Freephone 0800 555 111 or online.