£30k drugs seized in Belfast after police search car

Thousands of suspected diazepam and pregablin tablets along with cocaine were seized after police stopped a car in the York Street area on Wednesday.

They then search a house finding more drugs.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug and motoring offences. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Connolly said: “Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others. They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”