£30k raised for NI charities in memory of Tyrone teenager Matthew McCallan

Fundraising events in memory of tragic Co Tyrone teenager Matthew McCallan have raised over £30,000 to date for multiple local charities.

There were many initiatives set up to help gather the funds, the main one being a tractor run involving over 300 vehicles on March 12 — what would have been Matthew’s 16th birthday.

The Dungannon teenager disappeared after a night out at a country music event last December. His body was found the next day in a ditch by a woman who was discarding ashes from her fireplace.

Whilst the total amount of money raised is still not fully known, £10,000 has been donated to Air Ambulance NI and another £10,000 has been given to the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA NI), a voluntary group that had been ready to help in the search for Matthew, but was not tasked to do so by the PSNI.

Around £7,000 was also allocated for a thermal drone —named Matthew’s drone — which will be able to detect people or animals through their body heat, thus making it easier to find missing persons in the dark.

The drone has been given to Galbally man Paul McCaughey, who runs Safety Training NI, and part of the funds will go towards his licence and training for the drone’s operation. “Once I get all the training in place, I will contact the mountain rescue teams, the PSNI and the National Trust etc, to tell them that the drone is available and if they need me I will be able to go and help them on searches with it,” he said.

Frances McCallan, Matthew's mother, who helped organise the tractor run

Matthew’s family is further seeking to establish their own registered charity in Matthew’s name within the next year.

“Our plans are to run the tractor run as an annual event every year,” said his mother Frances, with hopes of highlighting the organisations that she didn’t know about until her son went missing. “We especially want to make people more aware that the rescue dogs and drones are there, because I never knew.”

She added that the Air Ambulance, which costs in the region of £5,500 to operate each day, is an “amazing” organisation that also deserves more recognition.

“I’m not surprised [that we raised so much money], because people knew Matthew from all over, and I’d say next year will even be bigger because the word is out now,” Frances continued.

Rosie and dog Fenrir from SARDA NI and drone operator Paul McCaughey

She noted that the pain of losing her only child is something that she thinks about, “every second of the day”, but believes that his name will never be forgotten and that helping other people will be “his legacy forever”.

“We want to achieve something out of this and help people, because that’s what Matthew would have wanted. I knew he was kind and caring, but I didn’t realise how much other people knew about it. He was always helping people behind the scenes,” she said.

Frances with a cheque for Air Ambulance NI

Some funds have also been distributed to Fintona Pearses GAA Club and the Fintona playgroup, who allowed volunteers to use their facilities while searching for Matthew overnight.

Money has further been donated to Child Loss Matters, a group that was set up in 2022 to help bereaved parents talk about their experience of losing a child.