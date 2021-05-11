£30m Enniskillen bypass scheme given green light

Nichola Mallon has given the go ahead for the Enniskillen bypass scheme. Pic Department for Infrastructure.

She said she had considered the environmental impact and responses to the public consultation.

The purpose of the scheme is to bypass the town, provide a direct link between the A4 Dublin Road to the east of the town and the A4 Belcoo Road to the west via the A509 Derrylin Road, and onwards to Sligo.

It will involve the construction of 2km (1.2 mile) of new single carriageway, including a 3m cycleway/footway, two new roundabouts and two river bridges. There will be overtaking lanes provided at each end of the new road. The existing A509 Derrylin Road will also be improved, between its junction with the new road and the A4 Sligo Road and will include a 3m cycleway/footway.

It is expected to cost around £30million. No date for completion has been set with the department saying it will be dependent on completion of the statutory procedures, and in securing the necessary funding in “future years”.

The minister said she “acutely” recognised the “significant importance” of the scheme to the town and surrounding area.

“I have made it plain that my focus is on doing what I can to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland,” she said.

"I have made clear my commitment to making road improvements to tackle regional imbalance, improving the economy, job opportunities, connecting communities and improving road safety.

"In June last year, I asked officials to work at pace to continue the development of a number of strategic road schemes, including the Enniskillen Southern Bypass. The necessary scheme development work has now been completed and I am pleased to announce a decision to proceed with the scheme in Enniskillen.”

Continuing, the minister added: “To reshape our places and kick start our green recovery, I am also pleased to announced that as part of my commitment to deliver green and sustainable infrastructure this scheme will also serve to enhance the town centre environment by improving air quality and noise levels and will see the introduction of active travel measures to enhance the experience of locals and visitors alike.”