37 officers exit PSNI in last month just as it faces one of busiest periods in its history

Chief Constable says 300 cops from Britain will be drafted in to help policing effort here over the next fortnight

Thirty-seven officers have quit the PSNI in the last four weeks, piling even more pressure on the force ahead of one of the busiest months in its existence.

During yesterday’s Policing Board meeting Chief Constable Simon Byrne said 300 extra officers from across the UK will be deployed here in April to help the overall policing operation, which is expected to cost around £7 million.

Mr Byrne also said it is expected officers will be drawn into possible gun and bomb attacks by dissident republicans in the next few weeks.

The policing effort will oversee US President Joe Biden’s visit next week, the expected arrival of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as other events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

There are also 90 notified Easter parades, and the Chief Constable said the PSNI expects several unnotified parades to take place, which may include paramilitary shows of strength.

As well as these events, there are also a number of Irish League games between today and Wednesday, a high-profile Cyber UK conference in Belfast, and a Belfast Giants All-Star game against Dnipro Kherson.

Commenting on the terrorist threat level, which was increased to ‘severe’ last month, Mr Byrne said it comes “at a time of unprecedented policing demand”.

“Reflecting on the normal attrition of events and people since we last sat here, another 37 officers have left policing,” he revealed.

“So not only are we dealing with more, we’re doing it increasingly with less.

“After careful assessment, we’ve decided that in order to maximise the safety of our officers and staff and the wider community, it is necessary to increase our operational capacity immediately.”

Mr Byrne said the PSNI has now initiated Operation Inspire, which will redeploy officers in an effort to prevent terrorist attacks and increase patrol visibility.

“This is the first time in a number of years that we’ve had to activate this plan and it’s a reflection of the quite difficult and exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in,” he added.

Operation Inspire will last for 10 days before a review takes place.

“The policing operation will be significant and our role is to facilitate all of these events in a safe way and provide protection to the variety of visitors, and also to keep the venues safe,” said Mr Byrne.

“We do not have the capacity to resource all of this ourselves given the competing requests we’re dealing with.

“I’m grateful to colleagues from across UK policing that have now provided in the region of 300 officers that will be based here over the next two weeks to provide specialist support services to help police some of our operation.”

He said all of this month’s events will “drain” resources available for day-to-day policing and put “additional cost pressure on our already stretched budget”.

“We assess it will be in the region of £7m to police the events over the next few days, but that cost may change as we get more clarity,” he added.