38-year-old man released on bail following discovery of £90k of cannabis in Lisburn

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £90,000 has been seized and a 38-year-old man arrested in Lisburn following the search of a house.

170 cannabis plants were seized from a house on Grove Hill Road in the town on Wednesday, along with approximately 1.5kgs of suspected harvested cannabis.

The man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with the intent to supply. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Paul McGrattan said: "This arrest and seizure is part of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

"We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information or concerns around the supply of drugs in their community to call us on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."