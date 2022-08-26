£400 energy bill support scheme to be delivered in Northern Ireland ‘as soon as possible’, says chancellor

The DUP and Sinn Fein have sent mixed signals on whether a £400 payment to help with energy costs in Northern Ireland will be delivered in November.

The Energy Bills Support Scheme is supposed to provide the payments to every household in Great Britain and Northern Ireland this winter.

However, there was uncertainty over whether the money could be given to households here because of the political stalemate.

While Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he has been told when the money will be delivered, Finance Minister Conor Murphy claimed there is “no guarantee on when citizens here will receive the equivalent support” compared to the rest of the UK. He hinted it could be early next year.

It followed a meeting of a taskforce set up by the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to look at how to issue the discounts in Northern Ireland.

This afternoon Mr Zahawi said the taskforce would work to get the money to people “as soon as possible”.

Utility Regulator John French, who was at the meeting, told the BBC: “The message around the room was that the UK Government was going to be as pragmatic as possible in terms of getting the money out.”

He said it could take two to three months for the computer system to be built to get the cash out.

Mr French added: “There needs to be absolute clarity in what the Treasury are going to do with this payment. We are asking for it to be one £400 payment – in GB the payment of £400 is split over five months.”

He said one payment would be easier to issue.

Households in Great Britain will start receiving the discount from October.

Mr Murphy said confirmation the Government will deliver the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme was “long overdue”.

"While the British Government has committed to delivering support as quickly as possible they have failed to confirm whether households will receive their payment at the same time as those in England, Scotland and Wales. It is deeply regrettable that payments to citizens in the North may be delayed due to the absence of an Executive.

“I have made it clear that the Chancellor and the Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy that any delay in issuing these payments to citizens here will be completely unacceptable.

“I have also stressed to the Chancellor that the £400 payment will not be sufficient to meet the challenges facing households this winter in the face of escalating energy costs and that this amount must be urgently reviewed.”

Earlier this month Mr Zahawi confirmed he would do everything in his power to deliver the money to households in Northern Ireland but could not guarantee when the support would be received.

On Friday Mr Lyons said he had attended a meeting with Mr Zahawi and the Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

He Tweeted: “UK government will deliver the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme as promised. I believe this will be delivered this November. This was always the quickest and easiest way for it to be done.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a statement he added: “I have said for some time now that the quickest and simplest way to deliver a scheme of this scale is to do it on a UK wide basis. This ensures that this vital support reaches people’s pockets at the earliest available opportunity.

“Only today an additional announcement on energy price increases has been made, which further reinforced my view that time was not on our side to produce a bespoke local solution. Such a solution would have added complexity and potential delay, something that I would not be prepare to stand over.

“My Department will continue to work with the UK Government to secure further support measures to help all those impacted by energy costs and cost of living pressures.”

Mr Zahawi said: “Energy prices are rising fast and I know that this is causing great concern. That is why I brought together Northern Ireland Ministers and the Business and Energy Secretary this morning, and we reached agreement to support the UK Government delivering £400 off energy bills this winter.

"This is a vital part of our £37billion support package and we will continue to work together to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland get the support they need as soon as possible.”

Last week Northern Ireland’s Utility Regulator said they had hopes people here would see the money “this side of Christmas” after the UK Government had set up a joint taskforce to explore how best households could get the funds.

Customers are facing into the likelihood of significant rises on their energy costs heading into the autumn and winter months.

On Thursday the Consumer Council’s price checker showed the price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has taken a sharp increase in just the last seven days.

A 500L refill of heating oil costs an average £476.21 – an increase of £54.37 from last week.

Three-hundred litres costs an average £298.39, up from £264.34, while 900L comes in at £835.60 – a huge increase of £94.73.