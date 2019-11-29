£4,000 raised for funeral costs of tragic Larne teen Gracie Gordon

A fundraising page has been set up to help pay for the funeral of tragic Larne teenager Gracie Gordon.

The 14-year-old died after slipping into the fast-flowing Inver River while out with friends on Tuesday night.

Police ruled out foul play following a post-mortem examination after what has been described as an "unimaginable tragedy" for the community.

Work colleagues of Gracie's mother Danielle have been left shocked by the death of her daughter and after just one day have raised more than £4,000 towards her funeral costs through the GoFundMe page.

"Gracie lost her precious life in the most tragic circumstances," said Ally McConnell, who set up the fundraising campaign. "I have been overwhelmed today by the number of people asking how they can help and we want to be able to help in the most practical way possible.

"Nothing we can do can take away the pain that the family are experiencing."

Almost 300 people have already donated.

"We just wanted to do something practical to support her, naturally all our hearts are breaking," said Ally.

Gracie was a regular at Larne YMCA Youth Club and friends have been gathering there to remember her.

A club spokesperson said: "It's been a tough wee night in our youth club but (we are) so glad we all came together to say a few prayers and remember our friend Gracie.

"It was lovely to see all the young people and staff supporting each other to provide a safe, caring environment for people to talk and express their emotions."

They added: "This really does put life into perspective.

"So many young people came together where Gracie hung out.

"Larne YMCA was a big part of Gracie and she touched the lives of so many people. Gracie was a very loved young girl. All the kids are devastated."

More friends have been gathering at the scene on the Inver River to leave flowers and pay their respects.

No funeral details have yet been released for the teenager, who was a Year 10 pupil at St Killian's College in Carnlough, Co Antrim.

It is the second time in two years that a young person has died after accidentally falling into the Inver River.

In May 2018 Connor Murray (23) died six days after he was pulled from the water.