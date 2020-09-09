£400k bill final straw for me, Carl Frampton tells court

Shock tax demand effectively ended my partnership with McGuigan, says boxer

Allegations: Carl Frampton arrives at the High Court in Belfast with solicitor and north Belfast MP John Finucane

Carl Frampton's wife Christine was furious after the taxman presented her with a bill for nearly £400,000 at the couple's home, the High Court has heard.

The former world champion boxer from Belfast said that was the moment that ended his eight-year working relationship with ex-manager Barry McGuigan.

Mr Frampton, who is suing Mr McGuigan for allegedly withholding earnings from some of his major fights, also claimed that he had been left without any accommodation in New York after winning the world featherweight title four years ago.

And he told the court that during preparations for a fight in Las Vegas, his sparring partner had to sleep "on an inflatable bed in a corridor" after one of the McGuigan family members arrived at the house they were staying in.

On the second day of the multi-million pound lawsuit involving two former world champions, Mr Frampton recalled how his wife phoned him about the taxman's surprise visit while he was training in England for a forthcoming fight against Andres Gutierrez, which was called off at short notice after the Mexican injured himself by slipping in a shower.

"She (Christine) was very angry on the phone. She was at home alone with our children and someone from the HMRC had come looking for £397,000 in unpaid VAT," the father-of-two said.

The bill related to a promotions firm, which included Mr Frampton among its directors.

"Before the HMRC came to my house, I was still hopeful that we would resolve the issues," said the 33-year-old Belfast man.

"That was the turning point for me, and I knew that I was going to have to fight Gutierrez, and I wasn't going to fight for the McGuigans again."

Tigers Bay native Mr Frampton, who was dressed in a dark blue pinstripe suit, white shirt and navy tie with white polka dots, told the court his purse for the ill-fated Guierrez fight in Belfast - £200,000 - was dependent on him selling 12,000 tickets for the bout, an alleged arrangement he described as "strange".

"I started to get concerned then, doubts whether I could actually sell Windsor Park out, and I was worried that I may fight and actually get no money for a fight," he said.

Mr Frampton told the court that in September 2014, up to 16,000 people had watched him defeat Kiko Martinez at the Titanic slipways.

"The McGuigans then told me the crowd was more like 12,000, which I didn't believe," he alleged.

Referring to when Mr Frampton beat Leo Santa Cruz on points to become new WBA featherweight champion in July 2016, his barrister, Gavin Millar QC, asked him about his stay in New York.

"The McGuigans had tried to sort out accommodation the week after the fight... had sorted themselves out but had forgot to sort me, so I was new featherweight champion of the world, walking around New York with my wife and kids without a hotel to stay in."

Mr Frampton was asked by Mr Millar how his preparations had gone ahead of the Santa Cruz rematch in January 2017.

"It wasn't great," he told the court.

"I had a lot of things on my mind. Preparation was far from ideal.

"We stayed in a house in Las Vegas, a pretty big one.

"I remember being annoyed that Barry was always telling me to stay away from family and he didn't really like me to see my kids too much, especially around fight week, but there were a lot of people in the house.

"The sparring partner who was over to help me in preparation for the fight had to sleep on an inflatable bed in a corridor once one of Barry's family got there.

"It just didn't feel like a training camp environment and I remember spending a lot of time in my own room."

In cross-examination, Mr McGuigan's barrister Liam McCollum QC disputed the truthfulness of Mr Frampton's version of events and put it to him: "Your case is essentially he (Mr McGuigan) stole money from you."

Mr Frampton replied: "Yes."

But counsel challenged him repeatedly, pointing out that his client could have taken a larger percentage under the managerial agreement.

Rejecting the fighter's claims that he was underpaid in purse fees by the McGuigans, Mr McCollum stressed: "The only way you knew about the money was they told you about it."

Mr Frampton maintained that full disclosure was not made, but the barrister replied: "They had to tell you about the other money for you to know about it.

"That's the only way you can find out about it."

The Belfast man is suing Mr McGuigan, a former world champion himself, over alleged unpaid earnings prior to the pair parting company in the summer of 2017.

Mr Frampton's lawsuit centres on an alleged conflict of interests between his former mentor's dual role as manager and promoter.

Mr McGuigan is counter-suing for alleged breach of contract.

Both men deny each other's allegations.

The case continues.