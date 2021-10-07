£40k payout for Siobhan Jacobs who was told to work long shifts at Portadown firm after cancer ordeal

A woman who took a disability discrimination case against a top Northern Ireland catering firm over how it handled her return to work after illness has received a £40,000 payout.

Siobhan Jacobs, who worked for Yellow Door (Portadown) Ltd, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and again in 2017.

However, she was unhappy at the steps taken to facilitate her return, and a request to work long shifts which the company said were part of her contract.

When she wrote seeking reasonable adjustments to her working arrangements, she was asked to attend a disciplinary hearing for major misconduct.

Ms Jacobs, who had over 16 years’ service, settled the case against Yellow Door (Portadown) Ltd for £40,000 after being part heard in a Tribunal in August.

She said: “After four stressful days in Tribunal, I’m pleased my case has been settled. I have two young children to support and all I ever wanted was to get back to a job I had been in for such a long time, I had really enjoyed my job.

“I was a dedicated and hardworking employee throughout my time with Yellow Door and I thought they would fully support me to get back to work after my treatment for cancer. I still find it hard to believe that after 16 years loyal service, it ended like this.”

The company said it sincerely regretted “the unintended procedural shortcomings” the case highlighted and “the upset and distress caused”.

Ms Jacobs (42), from Portadown, joined Yellow Door in 2003 and was promoted to Head of Events in 2014.

In February 2016, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and, after treatment, returned to work in September 2016. However, in September 2017, she faced another devastating blow when she was diagnosed with metastic lung cancer.

Following treatment, she returned to work on a phased part-time basis in February 2019. No return to work meeting or welfare meeting took place.

Ms Jacobs found herself without access to basic equipment including a mobile phone, and her desk and computer had been reallocated. She had to ‘hot desk’, which was only possible when colleagues were away from their desks. This made it difficult for her to do her job properly.

Ms Jacobs found that she could no longer manage long 10-12 hour shifts, as they caused her pain and fatigue.

She raised this with her employer and gave them a letter from her consultant who advised that she should not work shifts longer than six hours and needed to do light duties where possible.

Despite assurances, her employer did not meet with her to talk about her difficulties or her consultant’s advice.

She was advised by her employer that long shifts were in her contract and she had to fulfil them. After refusing to work one such long shift at an event, Ms Jacobs was asked to attend an investigatory meeting under the disciplinary policy.

With the help of Macmillan Cancer Support, she wrote to her employer seeking reasonable adjustments to help her do her job.

However, the day after receiving this letter her employer sent her a letter inviting her to a disciplinary hearing for major misconduct.

Ms Jacobs then raised a grievance with her employer and her solicitor also wrote to her employer raising concerns about her treatment.

After the grievance procedure concluded, with only some of her grievances being partially upheld, Siobhan felt she had no choice but to resign.

She then contacted the Equality Commission. In settling the case, Yellow Door (Portadown) Ltd affirmed its commitment to the principle of equality of opportunity in employment and has undertaken to liaise with the Equality Commission, to review its equal opportunities policies, practices and procedures. The company also confirmed that it will provide equality training to all management and staff in relation to their obligations and responsibilities under the Disability Discrimination Act 1995.

Simon Dougan, managing director of Yellow Door (Portadown) Ltd said: “Siobhan Jacobs has been a great asset to the Yellow Door team for many years and is highly respected by all staff. We sincerely regret the unintended procedural shortcomings which this case highlighted and the upset and distress caused to Siobhan as a result.

“We are working with the Equality Commission to review our policies and procedures and are fully committed to upholding our obligations and responsibilities in accordance with all aspects of employment law.”