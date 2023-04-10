41-year-old arrested after biting man and police officer in Co Antrim

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after he was found biting another man’s leg before biting a police officer during a serious assault in Co Antrim.

Police said they responded to the incident in the the Staffordstown Road area of Randalstown on Sunday shortly after 11.45pm after they received a report of man with a knife.

When they arrived at the scene they found two men, one of whom was lying on the ground in the area with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect who was biting him. He also had a serious injury to his arm.

While being detained the man proceeded to bite a police officer and spit blood in his face.

Damage was also found to the victim’s house as well as the windows of another house and car in the area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with Intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

A police spokesperson said: “The 41-year-old remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their questions.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 09/04/23.”

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”