43 PSNI officers assaulted in the last seven days, reveals Chief Constable

More than 40 PSNI officers have been assaulted in the last week, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

The injuries have included broken fingers and a dislocated knee. Some officers were spat on.

The assaults occurred over 30 separate incidents.

So far 18 people have been charged with related offences, Mr Byrne said.

It comes after a 19-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm on Sunday after two police officers were assaulted in Co Armagh.

One officer sustained a broken finger and another had their knee dislocated during the incident, which happened in the Bann Bridge area of Portadown on Saturday. The suspect has also been charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

At the weekend, two officers were injured after a car rammed into their police vehicle in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

They had been attempting to halt a suspected uninsured vehicle, but it failed to stop, and instead mounted a footpath before ramming the police car and fleeing across the Irish border.

Those officers were injured and unable to continue with their duties, while the vehicle was put out of action.

A spokesperson for the Police Federation said they were outraged at an "appalling catalogue of assaults on our men and women".

"Our officers are not some kind of punchbag for the ills of society," they said.

"They are people who work without fear or favour to safeguard people and property.

"They do not deserve to be on the receiving end of thuggish and violent behaviour.

"Officers who are injured are often unable to continue with their duties and that means officer numbers are depleted and the community suffers.

"Undeterred by thugs, officers will continue to deliver everyday policing in the grip of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

"The courts must use the full extent of powers at their disposal to send a clear message to would-be assailants that attacks will carry severe penalties and will be no longer tolerated."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the incidents were alarming and disappointing.

"My thoughts are with those injured and I commend all PSNI officers for the work they do on a daily basis to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe," he posted on Twitter.