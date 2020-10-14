£450m from Republic for NI major projects is welcomed

A commitment of €500m (£452m) in the new Irish budget towards cross-border infrastructure such as the A5 roads project has been welcomed by the SDLP and Sinn Fein.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the money would provide "the resources to... build a shared island underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement".

Dublin said it would work with Stormont to deliver key cross-border infrastructure initiatives, including the delayed A5, the Ulster Canal connection from Clones to Upper Lough Erne, the Narrow Water Bridge and cross-border greenways.

Work on the A5 has faced multiple setbacks, including legal wrangles and funding woes.

In 2011 the Republic's government withdrew £400m in funding towards the upgrade - set to be the single largest road scheme undertaken in Northern Ireland - as it faced financial pressure.

Then over the summer SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she would ensure funding for the 55-mile dualling of the A5 Western Transport Corridor from Derry to Aughnacloy.

Ms Mallon said she was delighted by the "investment for the delivery of all-island infrastructure projects". "For many years the potential of the North-South strand of the Good Friday Agreement has been largely neglected," she said.

"Critical investment in our infrastructure on projects such as Narrow Water Bridge and the A5 as set out in New Decade, New Approach will transform our island economy, not least in the face of Covid, Brexit, and the climate emergency.

"Today's announcement of €500m for the work of the Taoiseach's new Shared Island Unit in the advancement of key infrastructure projects over the next five years is an important step in our shared endeavour to improve the lives of our citizens right across the island."

Mr Martin said the new funding would "foster new investment and development opportunities on a north-south basis and support the delivery of key cross-border infrastructure initiatives set out in the programme for government".

"It also opens the way for investing in new all-island initiatives in areas such as research, health, education and the environment, in addressing the particular challenges of the north-west and border communities, achieving greater connectivity on the island and enhancing the all-island economy and all aspects of north-south cooperation," he added.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan welcomed the major commitment to cross-border projects. "Tackling regional economic imbalance and increasing all-island connectivity are key ambitions for the SDLP, and we have been making the case for the inclusion of projects as an Irish government priority," he said.

"The A5 is an important piece of cross-border infrastructure that will bring neighbouring communities closer together and open up this part of the island for further investment."

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan welcomed the €500m pledge but said that more investment would be needed to deliver key projects. He added: "Investment in all-Ireland infrastructure cannot be a footnote in the plans of the Irish government. It must be a central and core component of its work."