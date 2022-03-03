£45m allocated to teachers’ pay, transport, heating of social housing and energy costs

The finance minister has announced £45 million of funding for teachers' pay, the Housing Executive, Translink and the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA).

Conor Murphy said these allocations are to be funded from remaining available resources for 2021-22 and will reduce the risk of money being returned to Treasury.

It leaves £50 million to carry forward into next year.

Mr Murphy added that he is splitting the £45m between the departments that “sought further funding" and said he is doing so “outside the normal processes” as he has not gained Executive approval for the decision, following its collapse after Paul Givan's resignation as first minister.

He said he had considered the matter at length and felt it would be "unforgivable if funding that could be used to support local people and services was returned to the Treasury because of the absence of an executive".

He noted that the Department for Infrastructure will receive £16m to provide additional funding for Translink, address increased energy costs and a reduction in testing income for DVA.

The Department for Communities will also receive £16m for the Housing Executive, to implement the Tower Block Action Plan and Thermal Insulation Programmes.

And the Department of Education will receive £13m - meeting their request in full – for teaching pay pressures.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said: “Having received legal advice on the options available to me to address the unallocated funding and sought the views of Ministers, I intend to allocate £45 million to the departments that had sought further funding.

“Following these allocations and additional funding received from Treasury relating to the Council Tax rebate and the repayable energy discount, there is at least £300m of additional funding next year, over and above the draft Budget position.

"The legal advice I have received is clear that regrettably, it is not possible to allocate this funding until such times as an Executive is re-established.”

Speaking about the funding her department has received for the Housing Executive, communities minister Deirdre Hargey said: “This additional money will allow the Housing Executive to invest in their stock to ensure that tenants have warmer homes, resulting in more comfortable, healthier living conditions and lower heating bills which is welcome given the current increases in heating costs. This will also support the Housing Executive’s Net Zero Carbon target.

“It will also be utilised to fund costs of implementing the Tower Block Action Plan to replace inefficient, poorly insulated blocks with new modern, energy efficient homes that better meet the needs of tenants, applicants and the communities in which they are located.”