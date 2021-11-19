49 Covid-linked deaths in latest week analysed by statistics agency

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total.

Forty-nine deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in the latest weekly update.

The figure represents a slight drop in the weekly toll, down from 54 in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, which happened in the week ending November 12, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 3,782.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On November 12, the department had reported 2,788 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The Nisra figure includes 2,605 deaths in hospital, 860 in care homes, 15 in hospices and 302 at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that, up to November 12, the deaths of 1,133 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 30% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

In the week to November 12, 62 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week November 6 to November 12 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 74% of the 3,762 Covid-19 related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and November 12 2021.