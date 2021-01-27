£50 million redevelopment of Bangor town centre given go ahead

The development has been given permission despite concerns over car parking, sustainability and potential flooding

A £50 million redevelopment of Bangor town centre has been permitted, despite concerns about car parking, sustainability and potential flooding.

Councillors at Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Planning Committee gave their approval at a meeting this week for a mixed use development in the Queen’s Parade area of Bangor.

The proposed scheme, developed by Bangor Marine Ltd, will see extensive work to a run-down area of the town. It will involve the building of new homes, a 66 bedroom hotel, a cinema and leisure facility, a public realm scheme, new streets, an events space and new cafes and restaurants.

Councillors were told the project will create approximately 100 jobs per annum during construction, and 700 further jobs once it was “operational.”

The former B&M Bargains, Oxfam and Hospice shops on Main Street will be demolished, as well as other buildings on King Street, Southwell Road and Queen’s Parade.

The residential element will involve 137 units comprising 113 apartments in three blocks, and 12 duplex apartments along King Street. New public squares and courtyards will be created, including new pedestrian access points and the redevelopment of Marine Gardens car park.

The car park plan came under particular scrutiny during the council meeting, with several elected representatives asking if the proposed reduction of 238 spaces for car parking would raise problems in the future.

A council officer said surveys of the existing car parks in the town demonstrated there would be sufficient spare capacity available to accommodate those spaces lost as a result of the development.

She said: “The removal of the existing car park, and the replacement with an extensive public realm area, is probably one of the most important aspects of the scheme – reconnecting the town to the sea and opening up views and access to the waterfront area once again.

“This is something that was at the forefront in public opinions expressed during the consultation period – the proposals will see significant environmental improvements to the general quality and appearance of what is currently an extensive hard-standing car park.”

The officer said the project reflected the wider Belfast Metropolitan Area Plan, which stresses the reduction of car usage in urban centres and encourages more sustainable modes of transport.

The council received nine letters of support and four letters of objection.

The Department for Infrastructure Rivers Agency objected to the plan on the basis that the site was in an area of “reservoir inundation” emanating from Clandeboye Lake, and as such may face the threat of flooding. Tests done by DFI Rivers at the site resulted in a flood hazard rating of “high.”

The officer told councillors: “The reservoir is situated more than 2.6 kilometres away. The proposal before us is a multi million pound investment site – it has been extremely long in the waiting for redevelopment.”

She added: “Given the phasing of the project and the time to complete, it is anticipated that the outstanding matters relating to the introduction of subordinate legislation can be resolved to require compliance by the reservoir owner, and thus provide the requisite condition of assurance.”

The officer said: “It is considered the public interest in bringing a comprehensive development scheme to this dilapidated area significantly outweighs this particular policy non-compliance.”

Other criticisms were raised by councillors concerning the general design of the project, with the chair of the committee, UUP Councillor Carl McClean, calling the design for the hotel as “blocky.”

Green Councillor Barry McKee also raised issues of sustainability. He said he was “conflicted” over the application, adding: “I believe the application has been demonstrated to be one of merit, and it has the majority of public support.”

However he added the application highlighted how Northern Ireland’s current building regulations planning policy “are a real hindrance to progressive future-proof development.” He said the Bangor redevelopment “does not have to reach the standards required for the future in this time of climate crisis.”

He added: “The lack of sufficient sustainability measures, with no mention of renewable energy, or thermal performance enhancement, that is necessary for future-proofing, was mentioned.

“Secondly, the lack of social or affordable housing being part of the development, despite there being a housing crisis, I believe reflects badly on the council.”

Despite the criticisms, the committee voted unanimously to approve the council officers recommendation, with all 14 councillors present voting in favour.

The Queen’s Parade area of Bangor was previously owned largely by the Department for Communities. It has been largely derelict for almost 20 years.

The Stormont Department, Ards and North Down Borough Council and Bangor Marine, which is a partnership between Karl Group and Farrans, reached a formal agreement on preparation of the site in May 2019. £9 million has already been spent on preparing the site for the planning application.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Trevor Cummings said: “Having achieved this milestone we can look forward to seeing progress on the programme for work on the ground, and further engagement with local residents and businesses.

“The Queen’s Parade development, combined with the council’s own plans to regenerate Bangor Waterfront, offer the potential for more than £110m of investment to come into the town, delivering new attractions, accommodations and commercial opportunities.

“These really are game-changing times for Bangor and we are all impatient to see them come to fruition.”