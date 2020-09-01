50 things you only know if you live in Northern Ireland...
Mark Bain
Northern Ireland is a place of quirks and colloquialisms, here are 50 things you'll only know if you live in "Norn Iron".
- Every front room has "the big light" which people often ask to be turned on when it starts to get dark.
- An Ulster fry is the best breakfast, lunch and maybe even dinner in the world (beans optional depending on taste).
- You go for a "poke" while at the seaside and know what it really means.
- There are at least 100 words which mean getting drunk (bladdered, plastered, full, stocious, blutered, half-cut, steamin’, wasted, hammered, blocked etc).
- Everyone knows someone who says "bye, bye, bye, bye, bye" at the end of a phone call.
- The phrase "scary biscuits" covers all manner of mishaps.
- "Whadaboutye" is a traditional greeting.
- You know which "part" of town you’re in and whether you should be there or not.
- That the country is obsessed with "flegs" or various colours.
- That soda bread and potato bread are much nicer than croissants.
- The term "mucker" doesn’t mean someone is filthy.
- A funeral wake is a great excuse for a party.
- Being told to take your coat off when you go into the house for "you’ll not feel the good of it when you go outside".
- You remember being a little excited during a bomb scare as you might get home from work early... and having to get out of town before the yellow barriers closed.
- Never understand why you pay more for car insurance than the rest of the UK.
- Having an argument in England over why they won’t accept a Northern Ireland tenner.
- You can fondly recall the delights of the annual summer trip to Barry's Amusements in Portrush and the dismay when you get there, it’s raining outside and it’s packed.
- That a wee cup of tea is a cure for all ills and there’s always someone who asks for "half a cup".
- We still call parents "mummy" and "daddy" when we’re adults.
- Traybakes are a traditional delicacy.
- We actually eat seaweed and give it a French sounding name (dulce) to try to make it taste better.
- We all know someone who starts every conversation with "wait til I tell ye"... because whet they heard is "the gospel truth".
- And know someone who ends that conversation with "so it is’" just to make sure you got the message.
- Everyone knows someone who’s just heard about someone who just died.
- Buckfast is the Northern Ireland equivalent of champagne.
- Remember being forced to sit in the back seat of the car as kids for hours while our parents ‘take the scenic route home’.
- Still being unable to find our way around Ballymena because of all the roundabouts
- Thinking we have the psychic ability to predict someone’s religion by the way they pronounce the letter ‘H’ or by how far apart their eyes are.
- Start by saying "God forgive me but..." when you’re about to slag someone off.
- Knowing someone who says "it’s the way I tell them" after every joke they tell.
- That "kicking with your left" foot doesn’t necessarily mean you’re left footed.
- Know someone whose favourite film is ‘The Quiet Man’.
- Spend eleven and a half months of the year complaining about the rain and cold and the rest complaining that it’s ‘wild hot’.
- When it’s cold you tell people it’s "baltic" when the temperature in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania is actually not too different to here.
- You know there are two different types of Tayto crisps and that the "northern" versions are better that the "southern".
- If you drive for a mile and don’t see a church you’re in a different country.
- You walk down the street saying ‘hello’ to people you’ve never met before with a slight nod of your head.
- You’ve met an American who says they have relatives in Ireland and ask you “do you know the (insert surname) family...?”
- You know someone who still takes soda bread, bacon and sausages on a holiday to Spain as they ‘don’t sell the same stuff over there’.
- You go "down the town" even though it might be up the hill.
- You send the kids for a pastie supper as you can’t be bothered to cook on a Friday night.
- You call the Republic of Ireland "the Free State" and don’t understand why as everything costs more.
- You have a granny who has a taste for "fruit loaf", "barnbrack" or "veda bread".
- Get frustrated when you spot a great offer then read the small print which tells you "offer doesn’t apply in Northern Ireland."
- The "good towels" are only put out when visitors are coming.
- There’s a big shopping centre in Ballymena "hey".
- Anyone who speaks with a posh accent must come from The Malone Road or Cherry Valley.
- When we meet someone new the first question is "what school did you go to?"
- Driving in the country you wave at other people just in case you might know them or they might know you.
- You’re fluent in the local ligo and understand the meaning of "dead on" and "bout ye", that a "buck eejit" isn’t a particularly smart person, you "boke" when you’re not feeling well and are "parful well" when you’re better, you’re "boggin" when you’re covered in muck, possibly from falling in a "shuck" and boys a dear that enough for a wee while... so away and wind yer neck in and catch yerself on. Bye bye bye bye bye.