500-year-old Belfast oak in running for title of UK Tree of the Year

The oak tree is competing against trees in England one of which was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth I (Photo: Woodland Trust)

The centuries old oak tree in Belvoir Park which has been shortlisted for Tree of the Year (Photo: Woodland Trust)

A 500-year-old Belfast tree is in the running to be crowned the UK’s Tree of the Year.

An oak tree in Belvoir Park, believed to be one of Northern Ireland’s oldest trees and boasting the largest nominated tree by girth at over eight metres, has been nominated by the Woodland Trust in their annual contest.

This year’s theme focuses on ancient trees in urban locations, with every finalist also chosen because it’s in a space that is free to enter.

The 12 finalists were selected by the charity group, the largest woodland conservation trust in the UK dedicated to protecting rare and irreplaceable forestry. The winner will be decided by a panel of experts, while one additional finalist will be voted for by the public.

According to the Trust, the Belfast tree is “difficult to estimate its age with confidence” but is believed to be well over 500-years-old.

The group also states the giant oak is recognised as part of Northern Ireland’s living heritage, "having witnessed the growth of Belfast from a small settlement to the city it is today".

The Belvoir tree faces stiff competition in the run-off for the title, with a tree that survived the Blitz of World War II and another that outlasted Manchester’s industrial revolution, which destroyed much of the natural forestry in the town.

An 800-year-old Crouch Oak is also nominated and is said to have been where Queen Elizabeth I dined when she enjoyed outdoor picnics.

It has also suffered multiple attacks in its centuries-old life, having been subjected to an arson attack in 2007 where its inside trunk was set ablaze.

A tree in Northern Ireland has never won UK Tree of the Year since the contest began in 2016.

However, the Trust previously operated a devolved contest that saw trees across Northern Ireland compete for the title of NI Tree of the Year before the format ceased in 2020.

Last year's top honour was given to an ancient yew tree in Waverley Abbey in Surrey.

Speaking about the nominees, Naomi Tilley, lead campaigner at the Woodland Trust, said: “Ancient trees in towns and cities are vital for the health of nature, people, and the planet.

“They provide essential life support for thousands of urban wildlife species, boost the UK’s biodiversity, and bring countless health and well-being benefits to communities.

“But most ancient trees aren’t protected by law, and those in urban areas are particularly vulnerable. Trees like those on the shortlist are remarkable and deserve celebration – and protection,” added Tilley.

Chiara George, 17, one of the winners of the Woodland Trust's recent Youth Innovation competition, has a passion for urban and ancient trees.

She also said, “Focusing on urban trees in Tree of the Year is super exciting because they are often overlooked despite their importance in maintaining biodiversity, absorbing noise and air pollution on busy roads, and so much more. It’s really simple to vote for your favourite and help us crown a champion, so please get involved.”

Voting for the Woodland Trust’s 2023 Tree of the Year is open now until Sunday, 15 October at woodlandtrust.org.uk/treeoftheyear.

The winner will be announced in October.