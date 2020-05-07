50,000 suspected diazepam tablets seized in Belfast post deliveries

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a 28-year-old man and seized a large quantity of suspected illegal prescription drugs after intercepting postal deliveries in Belfast.

Two parcels, containing around 50,000 suspected diazepam tablets, were seized and a quantity of class A, B and C drugs were also found during follow up searches on Wednesday, May 6.

The man was questioned and subsequently released on bail pending forensic testing of the recovered drugs.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others. They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

"I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. "