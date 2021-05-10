£500,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Co Tyrone

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £500,000 has been seized by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit in Tyrone on Monday.

The seizures follow two searches conducted in the Fintona area.

Two men aged 25 and 35 have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences. They are currently in police custody.

In a statement, PSNI Detective Shaw said: “The arrests and seizure were the result of searches carried out today in the Fintona area.

“Drugs cause significant harm. Not only do they pose a risk to the lives of people who take them but also to their families who deal with the distressing fall out associated with drugs, including debt and intimidation.

“People who bring these drugs into our communities do not care about this pain and misery, instead they only care about the significant profits they can make.

“We will continue to disrupt those involved in drugs related criminality and remove drugs and other harmful substances from our communities.

“I want to appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with us on 101."