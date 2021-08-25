51 pupils still without a place at a post-primary school

The Education Authority said it is working with families to ensure that all young people have a school place.

Pupils use a hand sanitisation station at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)

Fifty-one pupils had not yet been placed at a post-primary school in Northern Ireland by Wednesday.

Some 23,500 (99.7%) of pupils have a place at a post-primary school.

But the EA said as of August 25, 51 had yet to secure a place, including, it said, a number of applications that were received after the admissions deadline.

At the same stage in 2020, 23 young people were still awaiting a post-primary school place in Northern Ireland.

The EA has emphasised that there is a school place for every child.

There were over 700 appeals in the post-primary school placement process this year, compared to 207 last year.

As of August 25, 656 of the appeals had been heard, and the EA is aiming to have heard all appeals by September 1.

Some 92 of the appeals were upheld.

An EA spokesperson said: “The Education Authority (EA) are absolutely committed to continuing to work with families to help ensure that all young people have a post-primary school place at the start of the new academic year.

“The EA is responsible for administering the admissions process, however, the admissions criteria was set by schools themselves who also manage their own waiting lists.

“The EA continues to actively communicate and work with families of young people yet to be placed to explore options and support them in selecting a school ahead of September.

“The EA has also again written out to parents of children who have yet to be placed in a school to strongly urge them to nominate a school, which is a key parental responsibility.

“This will not in any way prejudice any ongoing appeal, by an Independent panel, or impact waiting list places, but will ensure that all children have an identified place in a school for the new academic year.

“Parents can ring the dedicated Post-Primary Admissions Helpdesk on 028 9041 8053 or email postprimaryadmissions@eani.org.uk where they can be advised of schools with available places.

“In the event that parents are unhappy with a decision of a school not to provide a place the EA manages an appeals process.

“Decisions on appeals are not made by the EA but by an independent tribunal panel who deliberates on each case individually.

“A number of factors has led to a significant increase in the number of post-primary appeals this year.

“As of August 25 over 656 have been heard, of which 92 were upheld, and we endeavour to have all appeals heard by the end of August.”