£510,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized at Larne harbour

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over half a million pounds was seized by the PSNI’s organised crime unit on Tuesday at Larne harbour.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug related offences and is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Detectives working alongside the Border Force, HMRC, and the roads and district policing unit, stopped a lorry at the harbour at around 7.10pm.

A large quantity of suspected cannabis - worth £510,000 - was seized from the vehicle during the proactive policing operation.

The male has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “The nature of serious and organised crime, in this case, the illegal trafficking of drugs for profit, is a very concerning and deeply impactive issue.

“Within PSNI’s organised crime unit, we are pleased to work with partners in thwarting the activities of criminals. “The harm caused by illegal drugs cannot be underestimated and neither should our resolve to continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities.

“These criminal elements often operate as part of a wider organised crime group and prey on the most vulnerable in order to benefit themselves.”

Detective Superintendent McKee added: “We work better together and as part of a collective effort to monitor and target criminals who seek to exploit the common travel area, members of the Organised Crime Task Force, have demonstrated their commitment to disrupting those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.”

Police also appealed to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org