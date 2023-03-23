54 stalking allegations made to PSNI since new law introduced

More than 50 allegations have been made to the PSNI since stalking legislation came into force in Northern Ireland last April.

The legislation created a specific new offence of stalking, applying to two or more occasions that cause a person to suffer “fear, alarm or substantial distress”.

Under the law, a new offence of threatening or abusive behaviour was also created which can be triggered by a single incident.

Figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph show 54 allegations of stalking have been made to the PSNI since the legislation was introduced last April.

Under the legislation all victims are automatically eligible for special assistance measures, such as live links at court to give evidence. The offence of stalking carries a maximum penalty on conviction of 10 years in prison.

Several cases featuring stalking offences are currently going through the criminal justice system, while one recently concluded.

In January, a court heard how one man climbed up a pipe and crawled into his ex-partner’s home after she locked herself inside bathroom out of fear. There was a struggle in the bathroom between Nikolajus Afanasenkov and the woman before she eventually persuaded him to leave. Afanasenkov, of Finn Square in Belfast, was subsequently convicted of stalking offences, as well as criminal damage and common assault, and received a suspended sentence.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the significant number of reports under the new stalking legislation shows how important it was to introduce this here to protect victims and apprehend perpetrators of this “abhorrent” crime.

“For far too long victims of stalking were unable to have their cases dealt with in the appropriate way, leaving many feeling like they had nowhere to turn and at the mercy of those who were making their life hell through these offences,” she said.

“I will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that the legislation is working in the way intended, keeping victims safe and sending a clear message that offences of this kind will not be tolerated.”

Women’s Aid Northern Ireland said it “greatly welcomed” the “much overdue” legislation that made stalking a specific offence in Northern Ireland.

“Many of the women we support throughout NI would often experience stalking behaviours from their perpetrator as they try to break free from the abusive relationship,” a spokesperson said.

“We only expect the numbers of stalking incidents to increase over the coming years as knowledge of the law change becomes more common amongst the public.

“We also want to see Stalking Protection Orders, which were included with the new legislation, coming into force as soon as possible to give victims of stalking further protections and confidence coming forward to report.”

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne said on the legislation’s introduction: “Stalking is a sinister crime that takes over and destroys lives. It is vital that those affected feel confident in reporting, knowing that action will be taken and that the law is on their side.”