£54m prison block at Maghaberry 'dawn of a new era'

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the NI Prison Service, David Kennedy, Governor Maghaberry Prison, David Sterling, Head of NI Civil Service, and Peter May, Permanent Secretary, Department of Justice

One of the cells in the new £54m accommodation block at Maghaberry Prison

The official opening of a new £54m accommodation block at Maghaberry has been described as marking the beginning of a new era for the Prison Service.

David Sterling, the head of the Civil Service, was speaking at Davis House, a state-of-the-art facility incorporating 372 cells.

Built by Magherafelt construction company Henry Brothers Ltd, Davis House is named after the late Stephen Davis, governor of Maghaberry, who passed away in 2017.

It is the largest capital build undertaken by the NI Prison Service in over 30 years and the largest within the Department of Justice since it was established in 2010.

Mr Sterling added: "The scale and complexity of the building is very impressive; and it demonstrates how the public sector can efficiently deliver major capital projects."