58% of NI public fear for the mental health of others at Christmas

... but survey also shows we've UK's lowest rate of anxiety and stress in festive run-up

‘Christmas can be a time of joy, but it can also bring additional pressures depending on people’s individual circumstances’

More than half of adults in Northern Ireland are worried about the mental health of relatives, friends and partners, according to a survey carried out ahead of the Christmas season.

But the region has the smallest percentage of people personally feeling anxious or stressed compared to the rest of the UK, the survey for the Mental Health Foundation reports.

The poll of adults across the UK found that 58% of people here are concerned for the mental health of those closest to them, while just over one-third report being excited coming into the festive season.

It found that almost two-thirds (65%) are worried about the mental health of their children, while 41% said they have fears for friends, the same percentage as for relatives. Twenty-one percent of respondents said they are concerned for the mental health of partners/spouses.

While the YouGov survey of 2,109 adults did not dig into the underlying reasons for the concern, the ongoing effects of Covid-19, in particular the isolation it has imposed, does loom over the findings.

Mental Health Foundation director Lee Knifton said: "2020 will always be remembered as the year of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can also be remembered as a time when people and communities came together to show kindness and support to one another as we faced challenges and hardships.

"Our thoughts continue to be with others as more than half of Northern Irish adults have expressed concern about the mental health of someone in their lives.

"It's important that we reach out to offer and ask for support if we suspect someone is struggling or we ourselves are having a tough time."

Mr Knifton said that "throughout 2020 many of us have struggled with our mental health due to the pandemic".

"Our research tells us that most people have found ways to cope with additional stresses but that some people have struggled to do so, and are more at risk than others," he added.

Groups affected by inequalities are more likely to experience anxiety, panic, hopelessness, loneliness, and to report not coping well with the stress of the pandemic, according to the foundation.

"This includes people who are unemployed, young people and people with pre-existing mental health problems. While Christmas can be a time of joy, it can also bring additional pressures and challenges depending on people's individual circumstances," Mr Knifton said.

"That's why it's important for us all to reach out to our loved ones, particularly if they may be isolated. By arranging a phone call, video chat or posting a note or a card you can help to combat this loneliness and make a big difference to how that person is feeling.

"It's also important to recognise that a degree of worry or pressure is not always negative. Concern can sometimes be reasonable and help to ensure we take care of ourselves and others, for example in this pandemic to maintain physical distancing and wearing a mask."

According to the survey, the percentage in Northern Ireland concerned for others is higher by four points than the UK as a whole.

But it also reports that 25% of adults are feeling anxious or stressed, the lowest percentage of all the regions and contrasting to 31% of the total UK population.

Thirty-five percent of respondents from here report feeling happy, hopeful or excited about the festive season.