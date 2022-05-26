£5k reward offered to help catch arsonists after attacks on Belfast Multi-Cultural Association

The Crimestoppers charity has offered a cash reward for information on two arson attacks at the Belfast Multicultural Centre. (PA)

The Crimestoppers charity has offered a £5,000 reward for information about two arson attacks on the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association.

It comes as part of a new police appeal for information, following the fires at the Donegall Pass premises in south Belfast on January 14, 2021, and April 8 this year.

Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, have offered the reward for information they exclusively receive and that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the two attacks.

The first arson attack was deemed to be deliberate and caused significant damage, while the second is being treated as suspicious and caused extensive damage.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Magee said: “These were fires which caused devastating damage to this building which is important to the wider community. We are treating both fires as hate crimes and I am making a direct appeal to the public in order to help with this investigation and our ongoing enquiries into both these fires.”

She added: “There is no place for hate in Northern Ireland. We are a diverse society and need to welcome members of ethnic communities here and they need to feel safe.”

Calling for the assistance of those living in the wider area, she said any fresh evidence would be “thoroughly investigated”.

Speaking last month after the second attack, Belfast Multi-Cultural Association trustee Muhammad Atif said the latest attack would not stop the charity carrying out its work.

“The police called me and I knew that something was wrong immediately. They told me the building was on fire,” he said.

“I could not speak afterwards. I was speechless for a good few minutes. I couldn’t sleep all night.

“We think we are going to need all the support we had last time from the community, all over Northern Ireland, cross-community, to come around and help us.

“In fact, we need more than help – we need them to stand beside us.”

The centre was being used for food, clothing and furniture banks, and members working from their houses to help asylum seekers and the homeless.

“We will continue. We will not stop. The last fire didn’t stop us. The attacks on our cars didn’t stop us. This won’t stop us. It actually gives us more reasons to do it,” he said.

“I am hoping the authorities get to the bottom of it, get the culprits and put them behind bars.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 11 or online.

The charity say there is no caller line display, no 1471 call-back facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.

A report can also be made to the PSNI’s online reporting form or by calling 101.