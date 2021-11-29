60% support for united Ireland ‘remarkably low’, says Donaldson

But new survey finds 60% of voters in Republic in favour

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said a new poll suggesting 60% of voters in the Republic would vote for a united Ireland shows “surprisingly low” support.

Southern voters’ enthusiasm drops further if it means paying higher taxes to fund it, the survey indicated.

Sir Jeffrey said there is “no evidence” to support a “divisive” border poll.

However, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood believes a majority of people expressing support for a “new dispensation” is a good place to start.

The findings emerged in a survey conducted by the Red C polling agency, and published in yesterday’s Business Post.

It canvassed attitudes to the constitutional question in the Republic, interviewing a random sample of 1,001 adults aged 18 and over online between November 19 and November 25.

The poll found 60% in the Republic would vote in favour of a united Ireland if a border poll was held immediately — broadly in line with previous surveys. One in four (25%) disagree, and 15% are unsure.

There is stronger support among younger people — 67% of 18 to 34-year-olds are in favour of a united Ireland, compared to 52% of those aged over 55.

The poll also found 62% of people in the Republic believe a border poll will happen within 10 years, with 23% disagreeing and 15% unsure.

The Good Friday Agreement states the Secretary of State should call a border poll if they, at any time, believe a majority would vote in favour of a united Ireland.

However, support for a united Ireland falls if it comes at a cost to the public. The poll shows support dropping to 41% if it meant paying higher taxes. Some 43% disagree with paying higher taxes while 16% were unsure.

Responding last night, Sir Jeffrey said the “most remarkable figure” was that only 41% support a united Ireland if it meant a rise in taxes, which he stated would be inevitable to pay for public services in Northern Ireland, such as the NHS.

“The reality of the economic cost of a united Ireland is clearly dawning on many voters across the Republic,” he added. “Here in Northern Ireland, support for the Union remains consistent and strong.

“There is no evidence to support the need for a divisive border poll but unionists must continue to adopt a more united and cohesive approach to making the case for the Union.

“We have an excellent case to make and it should not be undermined by petty squabbling within unionism.”

Mr Eastwood said conversations about a united Ireland are happening now and felt the numbers supporting it will only grow when “we put in the hard yards” to set out its potential.

“What is important now is that we set out an inclusive vision that demonstrates how we can meet the challenges of health, education, housing and jobs in a new and united Ireland,” he stated.

Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool, Jon Tonge, believes there’s “something for everyone” in the poll as it confirms there is a majority supporting a united Ireland among southern voters.

Professor Tonge said nationalists will be slightly disappointed with the findings, but it did provide a consistent support for a united Ireland in the south.

However, he described that support as “soft” as people do not want to contemplate the cost of absorbing Northern Ireland.

“There’s still a big job on for republicans to convince their own potential supporters that financially it’s worth it because there would be costs to inherit the north, no doubt about it,” said Professor Tonge.