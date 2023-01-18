£600 energy payment: Lack of helpline and input from NI government shows our politicians are like children, says anti-poverty campaigner

An anti-poverty campaigner has criticised the government for the lack of a helpline or clarity amid confusion about the rollout of energy support vouchers in Northern Ireland, which began on Monday.

Householders who pay their electricity bills by direct debit will receive the £600 support payment directly into their bank accounts.

However, thousands of others will receive the payment via vouchers which will be posted to their houses to be redeemed at a Post Office.

The Post Office has advised that people with no photo ID and a Nationwide, Monzo or credit union account, will need to to apply for photo ID as soon as possible to change their vouchers into cash, as they won’t be able to deposit the funds straight into their accounts because they are ‘not part of the banking framework’.

When asked if there is any other way people with one of these accounts and no photo ID can still get the money, a spokesperson for the Post Office said: “I don’t see that changing in the short-term. That’s what we have been informed of at the moment.”

Sinead Quinn, spokesperson for the organisation Derry Against Fuel Poverty said: “There are people who won’t actually understand that they have problems with the scheme until they get to the desk at the Post Office with what they think is suitable identification and maybe will be turned away.

“My biggest concern is a lack of a helpline. We’re saying to people that they have to contact their local MPs, because they are our only line to Westminster… but they don’t know either. They aren’t the department that’s administering the scheme and all they can do is actually carry a question back.

“We see the UK government as the adults to come in and sort out the children, which are our politicians.”

Ms Quinn added that discrepancies between information given by the UK government and the Post Office have added to further frustration.

Kevin Higgins

Kevin Higgins, head of policy at Advice NI noted that whilst customers in the mainland UK can deposit money into their credit union accounts via the Post Office, this is not the case in Northern Ireland as it operates under a different network.

“All these separate problems probably wouldn't have come up if it had been an NI-based scheme in itself; if it had been our own politicians tasked with it,” Ms Quinn added.

She gave an example of one Derry woman who suffers from agoraphobia, anxiety and mental health issues, that will not be able to receive her cash straight away as she currently does not have photographic ID.

“She’s basically housebound… Not only does she have to have someone else get the money on her behalf… but she will still have to provide a photo ID for whoever goes to get the cash for her.”

The payment is made up of the Energy Bills Support Scheme (£400) and the Alternative Fuel Payment (£200) and will be provided by the UK Government through electricity suppliers.

The UK government is providing the support as NI does not currently have a functioning Executive.

Ms Quinn believes that there is “a real lack of understanding about how people live their lives as the gap grows between the people that have and those that have not”.

“Other than ‘get an ID’, there’s no other answer for people,” she told the Belfast Telegraph, and further criticised the UK government for giving responsibility for support schemes to third parties such as the Post Office, as she thinks it “causes confusion and multiple players in the same game”.

“People are saying, ‘who is it we go to? The energy companies, the government, or the Post Office?’

“The government can take tax and national insurance out of your wages, before you even get it as a worker. There’s no way they can’t reverse that process and put money back in.”

When asked for further comment, a Post Office spokesperson said: “We would advise people to read their voucher carefully which does include some frequently asked questions and answers.

"We understand many members of the public, especially those who have not yet received their voucher, may be looking for more guidance on redeeming their energy vouchers, we recommend they visit postoffice.co.uk/costofliving or the government website for further guidance.”

A UK Government spokesperson also responded: "We are determined to ensure that whatever their circumstances, every customer in Northern Ireland gets the support they are entitled to.

“Households in Northern Ireland will start to receive their £600 single payment this month to help with their energy costs.

“Those without direct debits set up, and those on prepayment meters, will start to get vouchers through from now, while customers already paying by direct debit will get support straight into their bank accounts.”