600 tenants wait over a month for pest control work to be completed

Housing Executive urged to speed up pest control response times as rat numbers surge

Rats are on the increase in Northern Ireland

Almost 600 Housing Executive residents had to wait more than a month for pest control work to be completed at their homes last year, it has emerged.

It has led to calls for the Housing Executive to hold a review to find ways of delivering a quicker response.

It comes after it was revealed the amount spent by the organisation on pest control had increased by almost 160% in five years.

In 2020/21, 598 tenants were waiting more than 30 days for pest control work to be completed — more than double the 277 people waiting 30-plus days in 2016/17.

There were 184 residents who waited less than 24 hours in 2020/21, compared with 33 in 2016/17.

East Londonderry had the lowest amount of households (six) waiting more than 30 days last year, while North Belfast had the most (95).

Figures also show tenants made 4,000 requests for pest control services in 2020/21, more than double 2016/17’s figure of 1,684. Since then 18,760 pest control requests have been made.

Last year West Belfast had the highest number of pest control requests (462), followed by North Belfast with 434 and Foyle with 348. The South Antrim constituency had the lowest number at 110.

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said: “An infestation or pest issue is a stressful experience for anyone, which is further compounded when there are children or vulnerable individuals living in those homes.

“The Housing Executive last reviewed their approach to emergency, urgent and routine repair response times in 2016.

“I would therefore call on the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to promptly undertake a further review to identify solutions to deliver more efficient response times across all areas.”

The Housing Executive said: “We take the issue of pest control in our properties seriously. When reported to us, our team triage pest control reports, treating each case individually.

“We quickly assess the nature, scale and severity of the request based on the effect on our tenants and properties and engage pest control officers when necessary. The reason this work is subject to differing timescales is due to the nature and severity of infestations. We may make repeated visits to a property to ensure pests are eradicated.”

Earlier this month the Belfast Telegraph revealed how spending on pest control had surged.

In 2016/17 the Housing Executive spent £84,478. This had increased to £217,331 by 2020/21 — a rise of 157%. Despite the figures, the Housing Executive said it had no evidence of an increasing pest problem.

Due to lockdown, rats have been able to “get a foothold and breed well”, according to experts, with the population in Belfast alone increasing by 25% in 12 months.

The pandemic also impacted Belfast City Council’s ability to tackle vermin, with some staff on furlough, in addition to contact tracing and shielding measures restricting their ability to enter homes.

To manage growing waiting lists the council decided to only carry out home treatments in the private rented sector and in owner-occupied properties, while referring social housing tenants to the Housing Executive and housing associations for pest control services.

That resulted in the Housing Executive dealing with an unprecedented increase in cases.

Belfast councillors have also raised concerns about the city’s, rat problem, branding it “truly disturbing”.

During a meeting last month, Sinn Fein’s Matt Garrett said: “I had a tenant, a resident in my own area, in a Housing Executive property, who was walking about his house with a vacuum cleaner pole because his house was infested with rats.

“Council couldn’t go in to do anything about it, because we had agreed [to a process of freeing up services by having the Housing Executive handling pest issues in their properties].

“When the Housing Executive sent out a private pest control team and they pointed out what the Housing Executive needed to do, to fill in holes to stop the rats getting access... whenever the Housing Executive sent out their repair squad to actually do their work, there was a dead rat that was actually left, because bait had been put down, and [the repair squad] scarpered and said: ‘We’re not going in there, we’re not doing that’.”