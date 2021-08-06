£650k period townhouse in Holywood with a cutting-edge kitchen

Elegant Holywood home on the market for £650,000

There are four double bedrooms, all with period fireplaces

The top-floor study could be used as a fifth bedroom

Eighty-four Church Road, an elegant townhouse in Holywood, has undergone a full restoration over the last number of years to make the most of its period features.

Alongside decorative cornice ceilings, picture rails, period fireplaces and ceiling roses, this home has a thoroughly modern kitchen which adds to the lure of a very spacious property with exceptional curbside appeal on one of the town’s most attractive residential streets, opposite St Philip and St James’ Parish Church.

Enter through the hardwood front door, with a glazed arched top light, to the reception hall, with its exposed and treated natural wood flooring, and you’ll see there’s clearly been a great deal of effort put into maintaining the integrity of this period house, adding to the lifestyle which would be enjoyed by any future owner.

The house is currently on offer with John Minnis Estate Agents for offers of around £650,000.

Mr Minnis said the current owners had an eye for style that meant each and every feature was carefully thought out.

“This is a wonderful home with meticulous attention to detail,” he added.

“The house has beautifully combined traditional values with contemporary elements. It’s all within walking distance of Holywood High Street.”

The owners have put their distinctive stamp on the property, but it doesn’t take much imagination to see how it might accommodate another family with their own ideas of how it should look.

The drawing room has a bay window and an original fireplace.

The drawing and dining rooms feature original sliding shutters, fitted New England-style shutter blinds and an original black marble fireplace with cast-iron inset and a granite hearth with a gas fire.

The wooden-floored dining room is complemented by cast-iron period radiators, which are back in fashion again, and a square arch to the kitchen, which was designed by architect Neil Matthews and has a more contemporary feel.

The impressive kitchen is handless and has a quartz work surface and upstand, a stainless steel sink unit, an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, another work surface that’s solid timber, built-in casual dining and a built-in wine rack and wine cooler.

There’s also an oh-so-desirable Aga range brought right up to date with a floating glass ceiling that adds light and a handy utility space.

The exposed brickwork above adds an attractive minimalist twist to the kitchen.

Carefully thought-out recessed spotlighting, LED downlighting and underfloor heating add to the bargain, as does the access door to the driveway and garden — perfect for people seeking convenience.

There are four double bedrooms, all with period fireplaces, a contemporary second-floor shower room and a period-style bathroom designed by the Imperial Bathroom Company.

The bedrooms feature white marble fireplaces, cornice ceilings — some of which have the original rose — and New England-style shutter blinds that make for a cosy atmosphere with views towards the church or the back garden.

In the bathroom, there’s a twin vanity unit, a panelled bath inset in white quartz and an enclosed and glazed shower unit with porcelain-tiled walls and a thermostatically controlled Vado shower unit with a rain burst drencher, shower attachment and mosaic soakaway floor.

There’s also a room upstairs that’s currently being used as a home office and study but could also make a fifth bedroom should the need arise.

That space has elevated views of Belfast Lough and the Antrim hills, with attractive exposed beams and discreet Velux windows, as well as its own fireplace and slate hearth.

The paved forecourt has an antique centrepiece, while the gardens at the back have mature shrubs and plants.

There’s also a summer house, a pergoda and paved patio areas and pathways — ideal for barbecues or entertaining.

There’s private parking and a patio to the rear, as well as those aforementioned well-cultivated gardens.

The house is within walking distance of the bustling and popular Holywood High Street and is close to primary and grammar schools.

For more information about the property, search ‘84 Church Road, Holywood’ on the John Minnis Estate Agents website, www.johnminnis.co.uk