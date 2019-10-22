£65k of cocaine and cannabis seized by police investigating West Belfast UDA

A man and a woman have been arrested after cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £65,000 were seized in Newtownabbey and north Down on Tuesday.

It follows a search and arrest operation carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of the West Belfast UDA.

The 40-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property.

They are in police custody being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: "Earlier today, we carried out three searches in the Bangor, Newtownabbey and Millisle areas and made two arrests. A suspected quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of £55,000 and a suspected quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000 were recovered and have been taken away for further examination. Police also seized a vehicle and £10,000 in cash.

"Today’s search and arrest operation is linked to the supply of drugs on behalf of the West Belfast UDA. West Belfast UDA carry out paramilitary style attacks, claiming that they are protecting their communities but the reality is that they supply drugs which ruin the lives of local people, using violence to try and control their markets. They do not care about the devastation that they cause; their only concern is with lining their own pockets.

"They are a priority for the PCTF due to the breadth of their criminality and the harm that they cause to the local community. Working with our partners and communities we are committed to tackling the criminality of these groups . Anyone with any information no matter how trivial they may think it is, should bring that to police or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."