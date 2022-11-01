72 emergency calls to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service on Halloween night

In Londonderry a public fireworks display took place on Halloween night meanwhile the fire service attended incidents including bonfires. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

There were 72 emergency calls to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service during what they described as a “relatively steady” Halloween evening on Monday.

The annual celebration saw a variety of firework and bonfire events across Northern Ireland with firefighters responding to dozens of incidents.

In a statement, a spokesperson from NIFRS said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been responding to calls associated with Halloween celebrations with the situation remaining relatively steady.

“From 6pm on 31 October 2022 – 1am on 1 November 2022 NIFRS Regional Control Centre received 72 emergency calls and Fire Crews have responded to 44 operational incidents. 4 of these incidents were bonfires.”

On Monday, firefighters also dealt with a blaze which broke out in a mid-terraced house in west Belfast.

The incident was reported at around 7pm.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene on Glenbawn Avenue.

Aerial and command support was also mobilised.

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed the fire was brought under control and there were no injuries reported.