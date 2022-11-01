72 emergency calls to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service on Halloween night
There were 72 emergency calls to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service during what they described as a “relatively steady” Halloween evening on Monday.
The annual celebration saw a variety of firework and bonfire events across Northern Ireland with firefighters responding to dozens of incidents.
In a statement, a spokesperson from NIFRS said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been responding to calls associated with Halloween celebrations with the situation remaining relatively steady.
“From 6pm on 31 October 2022 – 1am on 1 November 2022 NIFRS Regional Control Centre received 72 emergency calls and Fire Crews have responded to 44 operational incidents. 4 of these incidents were bonfires.”
On Monday, firefighters also dealt with a blaze which broke out in a mid-terraced house in west Belfast.
The incident was reported at around 7pm.
Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene on Glenbawn Avenue.
Aerial and command support was also mobilised.
A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed the fire was brought under control and there were no injuries reported.