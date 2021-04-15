£75,000 worth of drugs seized by police following east Belfast raid

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs and a number of other dugs related offences

The PSNI have seized approximately £75,000 worth of Class B drugs, following searches of a property in east Belfast.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit said they recovered the drugs on Thursday and a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs and a number of other dugs related offences - including possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and illegal entry into the UK.

The woman remains in custody according to the PSNI.

Detective Inspector Kelly, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the inevitable heartache and devastation that results.

“The facts are that drugs can kill. They ruin lives, and they also fund organised crime gangs who are responsible for intimidation and violence within our communities.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on the non-emergency number 101.”

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."