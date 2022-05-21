£75k worth of cannabis seized in east Belfast

Police seized an expected £75,000 worth of Class B controlled drugs from a vehicle in east Belfast on Friday. Photo credit: PSNI

One man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences while two others have been released on bail, after police seized suspected cannabis worth around £75,000 from a vehicle in east Belfast on Friday.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 23.

Two other men, aged 40 and 52, arrested in relation to this incident have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector McCamley from the PSNI said: “Shortly before 2:20pm, a grey Skoda Octavia was stopped by officers in the Imperial Drive area of east Belfast.

"As officers conducted a search, a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £75,000 was seized. The suspected drugs have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health, we also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.

“If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

“There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.

“These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/ or drug problem.”