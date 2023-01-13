800 people apply to be beer tasters at Derry brewery

James Huey, owner of The Taproom which has opened in purpose built premises at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown.

Almost 800 people have applied for a beer taster job in Derry in just 12 hours after an advertisement was placed on social media.

James and Louise Huey opened the Walled City Brewery at Ebrington in the Waterisde area of the city in May 2015.

Mr Huey, a qualified diploma brewer having spent 12 years brewing with the largest beer company on the island, said there is an opportunity for 15 beer tasters.

“We’re looking for what are called super tasters,” he told the BBC. “We’ve had about 790 applications in the last 12 hours so there’s a bit of a queue.

“People will be invited in in waves and we need to find these super taster. It’s to do with genetics actually, they can detect certain flavours in beer.

“And once we find those, they’re the best beer tasters and can make our product taste even better.”

Some people have “incredibly sensitive palates” that allows them to detect flavour notes that others can’t.

In 2023, the Walled City Brewery has set itself the target of making its beers ”even better”.

Those applying must be a fan of local beer, be available on Fridays in Derry just after 5pm, have “class banter” and a sophisticated palate.

Read more Academic chief hits out at ‘intolerable’ concentration of NI university students in Belfast

“We will reimburse your time in beers (because it's a beer taster job),” a post said urging anyone interested to contact via a Facebook message.

After opening the restaurant in 2015, the owners realised there was a huge opportunity for an adjacent Taproom to serve drinks only without having to sit down for a meal.

After seven years in the making, they opened Derry's first ever taproom in September 2022 thanks to an extension that doubled its footprint.

They try to make beer with a strong identity to the city and its “wonderful people”.

“Breaking the city's corporate monopoly on the selection of drinks, we strive to provide fresh, unfiltered beer, brewed right on site in the Taproom!

“From our opening in May 2015 we have created and developed over 500 different varieties of beers, each named after an aspect of the which is easily recognisable to our locals and tourists.”

Lack of development at the beautiful Ebrington site has been an issue for years but Mr Huey was one of the first to set-up there and in many respects led the way, instilling confidence in others to follow suit.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at the site last year as work finally got underway to build a 4-star hotel, Mr Huey said it would be a “game changer” for the site.

“The area has been lacking in passing custom and night life. This will change everything,” he said.

“Anecdotally, a lot of people that have contacted me about wanting to get into Ebrington now because they know that this is actually happening.

“The location is incredible, you could sit out there any day of the week with those views .”

They were more optimistic than ever about the future of the business at that time and with work progressing on the hotel their beer taps are sure to be flowing in the years ahead.