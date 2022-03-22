£800m for new school buildings planned

Almost £800m for new school buildings has been announced by the Education Minister — although construction won’t start “until the end of this decade at the earliest”.

Michelle McIlveen said more than 25,000 pupils at 28 post-primary schools will benefit, adding: “Each project represents an individual programme requiring significant investment of time and money to plan and deliver. Anticipated spend on these projects across the next five years is estimated at £482m. In addition, 76 projects are being progressed under the School Enhancement Programme and a further 27 major capital projects are being progressed under the Fresh Start Agreement Programme.

“While my department, like others, has no visibility of its future budget position, it is essential that there is a steady pipeline of projects in design which in turn will ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate in future years as these projects move to construction.

“While construction spend on the projects will not be realised until the end of this decade at the earliest, making this announcement will ensure a steady pipeline of projects in design which will in turn ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate into the future.”

Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan questioned the timing of the announcement “on the cusp of an election”, but Ms McIlveen noted no schools in her own constituency were set to benefit.