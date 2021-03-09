£80k in cash and suspected drugs seized in south Belfast

Police have seized £80,000 in cash and suspected Class B drugs and made two arrests following the search of a vehicle in south Belfast on Monday evening.

Officers were on patrol in Edinburgh Street at around 6pm when they were alerted to a vehicle.

When officers stopped a BMW and searched the car, they found suspected cannabis inside it with an estimated street value of £10,000.

Both occupants, a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

They have since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Later in the evening officers conducted a follow-up search at a property in the Annadale area of south Belfast where £80,000 of cash, along with a number of high-end items of jewellery and clothing were seized.

A further quantity of suspected Class B drugs, along with drug-related paraphernalia and electronic items, were also seized, all of which are now subject to further examination.

As part of their enquiries, officers also seized two vehicles.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “People who bring drugs and items into our communities don’t care about the pain and misery that’s caused.

“They only care about the significant profits they can make, which can fund lavish lifestyles and the ability to purchase designer goods.

“Any information the public provides regarding the sale or consumption of drugs can sometimes be the final piece in the jigsaw that enables us to carry out searches.

“This information gives us the chance to remove drugs and other harmful substances from our community and put those responsible before the courts.

“The information may lead to the start of a new investigation, but no matter how seemingly insignificant, with the continued help and support of the community, we will continue to address this issue as a priority.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs, or anyone who has concerns, to get in touch with us on 101."