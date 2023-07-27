87-year-old woman dies after car crash

An 87-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Co Down.

The collision occurred in Ballyward on Saturday and was reported to police at around 5.15pm.

Officers received reports that a BMW rally car and a Fiat Panda had collided in the Slievenaboley Road area.

Two men and a woman were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

PSNI officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist with inquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 22/07/23.