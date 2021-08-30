95% of loyalists believe PSNI are preferential to republicans, finds new survey

92% of those surveyed said the PSNI's handling of Bobby Storey's funeral decreased their confidence in the PSNI. Credit: Liam McBurney.

Nearly 95% of loyalists believe that republicans get preferential treatment from the police, according to a new survey from loyalist advocacy group, Let’s Talk Loyalists.

Over 1,000 respondents from across Northern Ireland completed the inaugural Loyalist Engagement survey, with 80% of those polled believing unionism should pull out of the North/South Ministerial Council.

92% said the PSNI’s handling of Bobby Storey’s funeral has decreased their confidence in the police, with 9 out of 10 believing chief constable Simon Byrne should resign.

More than 2,000 people lined the route of the senior IRA man’s funeral on June 30 2020, with Sinn Fein MLAs, including deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in a cortege as part of the event.

At the time, Covid-19 regulations only permitted up to 30 people in a cortege and at a funeral service.

Almost 92% of those surveyed think that the Northern Ireland Protocol and subsequent Irish sea border also present the risk of a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

98% view the protocol as a threat to the region’s position within the United Kingdom, with nine out of 10 wanting it abolished.

Only 7.7% would prefer it was amended to “make it tolerable” and 74% of participants said the protocol will have “a lot of influence” on how they vote in the next election.

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB through border checks for food and other imports, which has angered unionists.

Respondents also noted that if there was a Northern Ireland Assembly Election tomorrow, the TUV would be most popular party, receiving 50% of loyalist first preference votes. The DUP would be the second, with 12.7% according to the poll and the UUP would not be far behind in third receiving 11.9% Loyalist first preference votes.

North Belfast TUV Assembly candidate Ron McDowell commented that “the DUP’s continuing implementation of the protocol through the Department of Agriculture is understandably causing them to lose support”.

He added that it is “noteworthy that the poll ratings for the PSNI are through the floor” and believes the “TUV is clearly in tune with the feelings of loyalist people”.

According to the poll findings, loyalists consider the British Government primarily responsible for the protocol, but not exclusively.

The European Union are considered the second most responsible, the Irish Government third, the DUP fourth, and people who voted Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum fifth.

Agriculture minister and former DUP leader, Edwin Poots told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan show last week that his party would be meeting soon to "devise a response that is proportionate to the threat” that the protocol poses for unionism.

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted the DUP for a response to the new survey’s findings.