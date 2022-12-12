97% of NI working parents worry about money and 70% cutting back on heat: survey

Some families are only putting the heating on at certain times. Stock image.

Around seven in 10 working parents in Northern Ireland have cut back on their heating this year in an effort to save money.

The alarming revelation was found after a recent Action for Children survey.

With the charity’s launch of its annual Secret Santa campaign, it also issued the Savanta ComRes Poll.

Polling consisted of 2,700 working parents and nearly 5,500 children.

Seven out of 10 parents have cut back on their heating, and the same number of children have seen their parents worry about money.

In addition to the findings by the survey, around 40% of parents have said they worry about disappointing their children this year.

Out of almost all of NI parents surveyed, 97% have worried about money in the past six months, with nearly half saying they have had trouble with sleep and a decline in their mental health.

The financial strain on families has come to a point where some are only putting the heating on at certain times.

One mother surveyed by the charity said they use candles for light and warmth.

“We only put the heating on for the little one so she can have her bath… we use candles in the evening to light the living room just to save on electricity, and luckily that also generates some heat,” she said.

When asked by one worker what she would like from Santa this year, a young girl replied: “Some oil so mummy doesn’t have to worry about keeping us warm while we’re home from school for Christmas.”

National director for Northern Ireland at Action for Children, Lorna Ballard, has cemented the support the charity offers for struggling families.

“For most of us, the festive season is a happy time, yet as our shocking research shows, there will be children all across Northern Ireland who face a very different Christmas this year,” Ms Ballard said.

“We need to ensure household incomes are enough for families to afford heating, be able to eat healthy, nutritious food, and fully participate in community life — a huge part of what Christmas should look like.

“But instead, we are seeing families choosing to cut back on heating their homes, food, celebrations, buying gifts for their partners and children, deciding not to travel to see loved ones and minimising days out as a family.”

The lack of a functioning Executive has also been noted to have contributed to the crisis.

“All these cuts have an impact on mental and physical health of a population and Northern Ireland is already disproportionately impacted by poorer outcomes in these areas,” continued Ms Ballard.

“Without an Executive, it is difficult to watch the effect of missed opportunities to meaningfully support families with children through this winter.

“This crisis is being allowed to grow deeper and wider and we are hugely dissatisfied with the political situation in Northern Ireland.

“Babies, children, young people and their parents cannot keep paying the price.

​To find out more about how to donate to Action for Children, and help them with their Secret Santa campaign, more information can be found at iamsanta.org.uk/hope