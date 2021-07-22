9th Earl of Antrim passes away after short illness

His ancestral home, Glenarm Castle, announced his passing.

A statement said: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alexander, Earl of Antrim, who died peacefully this morning following a short illness. Lord Antrim had an illustrious career as Keeper of Conservation for the Tate Gallery in London and for many years was the proud custodian of Glenarm Castle. His loss will be mourned by all of his family, including his many grandchildren, as well as all the great friends he has here in Glenarm.”

Tributes have been paid on social media to the former director of UTV, who has been called “a lovely gentleman” and “a great man for the countryside” by those who knew him.

Lord Antrim was educated at Downside School in England before attending Oxford to study history and then on to the Ruskin School of Art.

Combining his interests of art and history, he pursued a career in art restoration under the tutelage of Professor Ruhemann at the National Gallery.

He was also Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and patron of the Arts Society of Ulster during his lifetime.

Lord Antrim has two daughters and one son, Randal Alexander St. John McDonnell, the present Viscount Dunluce. He is heir apparent to his father’s title of Earl of Antrim.