A beautiful person inside and out: Robert Walkingshaw tributes after Belfast death

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Belfast man Robert James Walkingshaw who died at the weekend.

It was said he had a smile that would light up the room, he had a warm personality and was "such a beautiful person inside and out".

Mr Walkingshaw's body was found at a house in the Grand Parade area of east Belfast on Saturday morning.

He was a former pupil of Dundonald High School and had worked at Dundonald International Ice Bowl and Nicholl Fuel Oils.

Known to friends as Rab, he was 37-years-old.

Mr Walkingshaw was also a member of the Northern Ireland Tenpin Bowling Federation.

The group paid tribute to him on Facebook.

"It is with the greatest sadness that we learn of the passing of our much loved Robert Walkingshaw who passed away," the tribute read.

"Robert had such a natural talent on the lanes and his love for life was infectious to all who met him.

"Our thoughts are with Robert's family at this sad time."

Police attended the scene at Grand Parade in east Belfast.

Friend Karen Neely said that Mr Walkingshaw was "such a fun-loving guy" who "always had a smile on his face".

Stacy Moore said that she couldn't believe the "awful news" of Mr Walkingshaw's death and that he was "such a beautiful person inside and out".

Former work colleague Amy Gray said that she had been "absolutely devastated" by the news.

"I just cant get my head around it, my heart is broke. You are the most funniest, craziest, most amazing guy who always lived life to the fullest, always laughing and smiling," she wrote.

"I am going to miss seeing your wee face, I’m truly heartbroken, you were one in a million."

Fiona McKitterick said that Mr Walkingshaw had a "smile that lit up the room", while Ian Reid said "he was genuinely one of the nicest and funniest people I have ever met.

"Never a dull moment with him and always having a laugh," he said.

"Heaven has gained an angel", Maxine O'Neill wrote.

DUP councillor David Brooks offered his condolences to Mr Walkingshaw's family.

A section of Grand Parade between Dunraven Park and Orangefield Lane was closed for several hours on Saturday while police investigated Mr Walkingshaw's death.

Police conducted house-to-house enquiries and forensic teams examined the scene.

Grand Parade was reopened at around 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. He was later released pending further investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of Mr Walkingshaw's death.