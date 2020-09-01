A brand new look to celebrate the Belfast Telegraph's 150th birthday

The new look Belfast Telegraph's edition dated September 1, 2020 - 150 years on from the creation of the newspaper.

There's no better way of celebrating a milestone than using it as a launchpad for the future.

And that’s how the Belfast Telegraph marks its 150th birthday today.

The newspaper, launched in September 1870 by the Baird brothers, looks different this morning as we unveil a redesigned ‘Tele’ complete with a brand new masthead. The new colours and logos will be familiar to readers of this website and followers of our social channels. Using them will unify our print and online product.

Whatever way you consume our content, be it online or in print, our commitment to the values that have made the Belfast Telegraph a trusted source of news and a central part of life for the last 150 years will not waver. We’ll continue to ask the hard questions, hold power to account and tell your stories just as we have done throughout our history. We’ll also continue to entertain and inform, as we have done for the last century and a half.

As part of our celebrations, we’ve put together a ‘highlights package’ of our history which you can read on our 150 hub, marking an institution that’s 51 years older than Northern Ireland, survived two World Wars, been bombed by the Nazis and, more recently, by the IRA when a member of staff, Joseph Patton, was killed.

Even though our base is now in state-of-the-art offices in Clarendon Dock, there are plenty of reminders of our rich history. There’s a round table in the conference room with a golden plaque that says ‘Editor’s Table, Belfast Telegraph, Est. 1870.’

But the sign on that office door is straight out of 2020, stating that no more than two people are allowed in at any time. It’s in this socially-distanced environment that today, September 1, 2020 we celebrate 150 years of The Belfast Telegraph.

Given all that it’s been through, coronavirus is just one more crisis for the Belfast Telegraph to survive. The 21st century media landscape is particularly unstable yet we are investing in our products online and in print.

This shows our commitment to the community we serve and we won’t stop here.

We’ll continue to invest in Northern Irish journalism to give you, our readers and subscribers, the quality, trusted content you deserve as we embark on the next 150 years.

Eoin Brannigan, Editor-in-chief

